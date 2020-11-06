COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou Hoops released a tentative 2020-21 schedule Friday, months after basketball season was scheduled to start amid the pandemic.
The 2019-2020 season ended in March when conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament was canceled.
No game times are listed in the schedule released Friday.
Non-conference schedule (tentative)
Wednesday, November 25, vs. Oral Roberts
TBD multi-team event (TBD dates, opponents, location)
Sunday, December 6, at Wichita State
Wednesday, December 9, vs. Liberty
Tuesday, December 22, vs. Bradley
Saturday, January 30, vs. TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
SEC schedule
Wednesday, December 30, vs. Tennessee
Saturday, January 2, at Arkansas
Tuesday, January 5, at Mississippi State
Saturday, January 9, vs. LSU
Tuesday, January 12, vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday, January 16, at Texas A&M
Tuesday, January 19, vs. South Carolina
Saturday, January 23, at Tennessee
Tuesday, January 26, at Auburn
Tuesday, February 2, vs. Kentucky
Saturday, February 6, vs. Alabama
Wednesday, February 10, at Ole Miss
Saturday, February 13, vs. Arkansas
Tuesday, February 16, at Georgia
Saturday, February 20, at South Carolina
Tuesday, February 23, vs. Ole Miss
Saturday, February 27, vs. Texas A&M
Wednesday, March 3, at Florida
