MIzzou basketball hoops 2020-21
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou Hoops released a tentative 2020-21 schedule Friday, months after basketball season was scheduled to start amid the pandemic.

The 2019-2020 season ended in March when conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

No game times are listed in the schedule released Friday.

Non-conference schedule (tentative)

Wednesday, November 25, vs. Oral Roberts

TBD multi-team event (TBD dates, opponents, location)

Sunday, December 6, at Wichita State

Wednesday, December 9, vs. Liberty

Tuesday, December 22, vs. Bradley

Saturday, January 30, vs. TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

SEC schedule

Wednesday, December 30, vs. Tennessee

Saturday, January 2, at Arkansas

Tuesday, January 5, at Mississippi State

Saturday, January 9, vs. LSU

Tuesday, January 12, vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday, January 16, at Texas A&M

Tuesday, January 19, vs. South Carolina

Saturday, January 23, at Tennessee

Tuesday, January 26, at Auburn

Tuesday, February 2, vs. Kentucky

Saturday, February 6, vs. Alabama

Wednesday, February 10, at Ole Miss

Saturday, February 13, vs. Arkansas

Tuesday, February 16, at Georgia

Saturday, February 20, at South Carolina

Tuesday, February 23, vs. Ole Miss

Saturday, February 27, vs. Texas A&M

Wednesday, March 3, at Florida

