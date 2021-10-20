ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- University of Missouri officials suspended all fraternity activities after a student was found unconscious after a party.
The university said the freshman was found unconscious early Wednesday morning at the Phi Gamma Delta house. Several members of the fraternity consumed "significant amounts of alcohol" during a party.
The student was taken to the hospital for treatment. The university and the national Phi Gamma Delta organization suspended the local chapter as a result.
"We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity,” Bill Stackman said. He's the vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.