University of Missouri U. Missouri Campus Back To Work One Day After President And Chancellor Resign Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism

COLUMBIA, MO -  Mizzou Legacy Circle at the Mel Carnahan quad on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri.  (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - University of Missouri police are investigating the death of a student who was from Madison County, Illinois.

Police say 19-year-old Boston Perry, of Bethalto, Illinois, was found unconscious in his room at Mark Twain Hall around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Perry but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.