COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - University of Missouri police are investigating the death of a student who was from Madison County, Illinois.
Police say 19-year-old Boston Perry, of Bethalto, Illinois, was found unconscious in his room at Mark Twain Hall around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate Perry but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
