COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Mizzou sophomore forward Jontay Porter announced Friday that he is entering the NBA draft.
Porter tore ligaments in his knee during a scrimmage against Southern Illinois just before the 2018-2019 season. He reportedly re-injured the knee in March while rehabbing in Colorado.
Porter was allowed to start playing college basketball early. During his one season as a Tiger, he mostly came off the bench and averaged just under 10 points per game.
He was widely seen as the Tigers’ best player entering the 2018-2019 season but his injury meant the team was long shot to make the NCAA tournament.
His path to the draft is very similar to his brother Michael, who sat out most of his only season at Mizzou with an injury before being taken by the Denver Nuggets with 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.
