COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri is responding Monday to students protesting on the Columbia campus.
The demonstrations were in response to reports that job cuts are being made to the university's groups focused on social justice and equality.
Mizzou said those reports are unfounded, and in fact they are trying to strengthen the program. However to do so requires a restructuring process. The school blames the rumors on social media confusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.