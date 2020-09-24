COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After months of uncertainty, The Missouri Tigers football team opens its season this weekend, and fans will be in the stadium when the Tigers take the field in Columbia.
But, of course, things will be anything but normal.
Like many things this year, game day will look very different at Mizzou as they host Alabama. Athletic Director Jim Sterk said Thursday that Saturday's game is sold out but the stadium will be at 20 percent capacity.
There will be no tailgating this year, and Mizzou has worked with the SEC and local physicians for months to come up with their game plan for the season.
Saturday's game is sold out with only 11,700 fans, who will be in designated zones based on their ticket...
"The parking lot and gates will open three hours before kickoff, instead of the typical 8 a.m.," said Associate Athletic Director Tony Wirkus.
Officials are also asking fans to where face masks at all times except when eating and drinking.
While it doesn't sound like a typical game day, Sterk said the rules were put in place to allow fans enjoy the season safely.
"We need a lot of help from everyone in order to have fans at future games," he said.
Another big change is fully mobile ticketing, similar to what the St. Louis Blues do for their games. Mizzou will have extra game day staff there to help fans with all of these changes.
