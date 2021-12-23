(KMOV.com) -- It didn't take long after Mizzou's 2021 season concluded for the Tigers' quarterback carousel to receive a layer of added clarity for 2022.
The morning following Missouri's loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, quarterback Connor Bazelak announced Thursday he will leave the program. The redshirt sophomore started 11 games for the Tigers this season before ceding the job to freshman Brady Cook for Thursday's bowl game.
Bazelak burst onto the scene for Missouri late in his true freshman season in 2019. He was on his way to a quality performance in the team's final regular-season game of the year at Arkansas before a torn ACL knocked him from the contest. Bazelak returned to play all 10 games in 2020 as he led the Tigers to a 5-5 record against a tough SEC-only schedule during that COVID-impacted year.
His arrow was pointing upward heading into this season, but he didn't progress as anticipated as he battled leg injuries that forced him to miss the game against Georgia, while limiting him in other starts late in the year. Including Wednesday's defeat, Missouri finished 6-7 on the campaign.
When Eli Drinkwitz elected to go with Cook for the bowl game, it seemed plausible that Bazelak's time with the Missouri program was nearing its end. The Dayton, Ohio native quickly confirmed suspicions Thursday.
At present, Missouri's quarterback room for 2022 consists of Thursday's starter, Cook, dual-threat freshman Tyler Macon out of East St. Louis High School, and incoming four-star recruit Sam Horn.
