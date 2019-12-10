COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a few twists and turns over the past week, Mizzou's search for its next head football coach is over.
After approval from the school's Board of Curators, Eliah Drinkwitz will officially take the reins of the University of Missouri football program.
I’m excited to be your head football coach at Mizzou! Go Tigers!— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 10, 2019
Drinkwitz spent this past season as the head coach at Appalachian State, where he enjoyed the type of success that Tigers fans hope to see him bring back to CoMo in short order.
In his first season at the helm at Appalachian State, the 36-year-old Drinkwitz coached the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Championship, earning a spot in the New Orleans Bowl against UAB.
Drinkwitz climbed the coaching ladder by working on the staff of Gus Malzahn, first at Arkansas State and subsequently at Auburn, before joining Bryan Harsin as an assistant at Boise State. Drinkwitz then served as offensive coordinator at NC State from 2016-2018 before earning his first opportunity as a head coach this past season.
Clearly, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk was impressed by Drinkwitz's work in his lone season running an FBS program. Drinkwitz made Appalachian State the king of the Carolinas this season, defeating North Carolina, South Carolina, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina during the regular-season slate.
Though Drinkwitz experienced tremendous success in his first season as a head coach, it remains to be seen how he'll manage the task of recruiting and building a program in a conference as competitive as the SEC.
His youth and background as an offensively-minded coach should allow Drinkwitz to quickly endear himself to Missouri fans. Drinkwitz will look to inject a fresh energy into the program at Mizzou as it looks like rebound from a disappointing campaign under Barry Odom in which it went 6-6 and missed out on bowl eligibility due to NCAA sanctions.
