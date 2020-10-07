COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Mizzou-LSU football game set for Saturday is being moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia due to Hurricane Delta.
"Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule."
Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. CT. Click here for details on how to purchase tickets.
Mizzou and LSU were not originally scheduled to play against one another in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC canceled its non-conference games and opted for a 10-game season. It added two extra conference games to the schedule.
As a result, the Tigers drew matchups against defending national champion LSU and #2 Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.