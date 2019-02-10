COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou is joining the ranks of schools with e-sports teams.
What may appear as someone wasting time on the computer could really be considered practice for the University of Missouri newest varsity program.
When you think of a varsity program at the college level you may think football, basketball, gymnastics - but now Mizzou is joining the ranks of schools with varsity level e-sports.
Kevin Reape is the interim coach and he is prepared to take charge of the team this year.
The school will compere in NACE; the National Association of Collegiate E-sports.
The first student recruited for the team is freshman Arabella McEntrie.
"She's extremely intelligent, also very good at the game," Reape said.
McEntire and her new coach agree that there are some questions about how the program will work.
The new team will practice and compere in more than 5,000 square feet of dedicated space in Central Hall, making it one of the largest university gaming facilities int he nation.
An E-sports scholarship program is also being developed.
They will play two games: Overwatch and League of Legends. The students have to play as a team and communication skills are key.
Reape said he received attention from across the country.
Mizzou's newest e-sport athlete is ready for the rest of the team to form and get gaming for the black and gold.
Mizzou's team will be the 13th in Missouri to offer an e-sports ream. Illinois has four.
