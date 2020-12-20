Mizzou Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Mizzou football team is going to a bowl game in Eli Drinkwitz's first season as head coach.

The Tigers will face #15 Iowa in the Music City Bowl in Nashville at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 30.

In Drinkwitz's first year, the Tigers finished with a 5-5 record. Three of their losses came against ranked opponents: SEC East Champion Florida, #1 Alabama and #9 Georgia.

The Tigers are returning to a bowl game for the first time in two years. They lost to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl in 2018. They won enough games to be bowl eligible in 2019 but were not invited to due an NCAA-postseason ban.

