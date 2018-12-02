COLUMBIA (KMOV.com) - After going 8-4 in the regular season, the Missouri Tigers are heading to Memphis to face a former rival at the Liberty Bowl.
The 23rd ranked Tigers will face Oklahoma State (6-6) on Dec. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.
Missouri has played in the Liberty Bowl in 1978, clinching a win over LSU, and in 1980 falling short to Purdue.
LIBERTY BOWL 🔔#Mizzou is headed to Memphis for a game with an old rival in the @AZOLibertyBowl 👀🔗 https://t.co/jS0yoD93YL🎟️ https://t.co/slOWNMEL8q#MIZ #ShowMe 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/NLK9FHHBwj— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 2, 2018
The two teams last met at the 2014 AT&T Cotton Bowl, where the Tigers defeated the Cowboys 41-31.
Game tickets will be available to purchase online, at the MU Athletic Ticket Officer and at the Mizzou Arena box office.
For ticket information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.