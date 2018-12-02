Vanderbilt Missouri Football

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 33-28.

 (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

COLUMBIA (KMOV.com) - After going 8-4 in the regular season, the Missouri Tigers are heading to Memphis to face a former rival at the Liberty Bowl.

The 23rd ranked Tigers will face Oklahoma State (6-6) on Dec. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

Missouri has played in the Liberty Bowl in 1978, clinching a win over LSU, and in 1980 falling short to Purdue. 

The two teams last met at the 2014 AT&T Cotton Bowl, where the Tigers defeated the Cowboys 41-31.

Game tickets will be available to purchase online, at the MU Athletic Ticket Officer and at the Mizzou Arena box office. 

