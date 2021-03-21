ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new survey shows a record breaking 93.5 percent of Mizzou graduates found a career within 6 months of their 2020 spring graduation.
The annual survey also found that 106 new Mizzou grads report working for Fortune 500 companies and that Tiger graduates landed jobs across all 50 states and 56 countries.
"It's not surprising to me," said spring graduate Lily Grant. "Mizzou does a really good job preparing their graduates for the work force."
Grant secured her job as a teacher in Tuscumbia, Missouri before she even got her diploma in agricultural education.
"I guess I had gotten a little bit worried just because schools were closed and so we couldn't go in for interviews or anything like that, but I knew in the end, education would open back up," Grant said. "So, I wasn't exactly worried about finding a position, it was more the steps that it would take to get there."
Most people looking for a job in the time of a pandemic had to sell themselves to employers over video chat.
"It's hard," said Grant. "You want to go to a place where you could possibly be working and you want to see the workplace, so when you are doing zoom interviews, it's really hard to look at that."
Grant encourages people who are job searching to not give up. She says all of her friends looking for a job after college were able to secure one.
