(KMOV.com) -- The Mizzou football team has had a number of scheduling changes this season as a result of COVID-19. Another one came Monday.
Instead of their game scheduled for Saturday against Arkansas at Faurot Field, the Missouri Tigers will face Vanderbilt on Saturday in Columbia, instead. Though the Tigers have experienced their own struggles with the virus, this postponement presumably comes as a result of issues within the Arkansas program, considering the Southeastern Conference has approved for Missouri to face Vandy this weekend.
NEWS | #Mizzou vs. Arkansas Postponed. Tigers Now Welcome Vanderbilt This Saturday (Nov. 28)📰 » https://t.co/mNBr0ouk98#MIZ x #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/dYWlUkylU0— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 23, 2020
Monday's scheduling shuffle comes as a result of a recent SEC rule change stating the conference could re-arrange the week's games each week on the Monday that proceeds the upcoming Saturday slate, as necessitated by the state of the virus throughout the league at that time.
Missouri and Vanderbilt were originally slated to face off in October, before COVID-19 infections on Vandy's side forced the postponement of that game. Though December 12 had previously been considered the tentative date for the rescheduled game with Vanderbilt, that date could now be used to make up another postponed game for Missouri.
Georgia, and now Arkansas, remain in limbo as far as opponents that originally appeared on Missouri's schedule but currently do not have a firm date for the rescheduled contest.
