COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri has extended the contract of head football coach Barry Odom.
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a contract extension Wednesday for Mizzou Head Coach Barry Odom through the 2024 season, as well as a $600,000 increase in his annual salary effective January 1, 2019.
Odom will now make $3.05 million a year, ranking 11th of the 14 SEC head coaches.
In three seasons on the Mizzou sideline, Odom has improved the Tigers' win total each year, while earning bowl bids in each of the past two. Odom's 2018 team will carry an 8-4 record and a No. 23 (CFP)/No. 24 (Associated Press) national ranking into its Dec. 31 AutoZone Liberty Bowl matchup against former conference rival Oklahoma State in Memphis, Tenn.
