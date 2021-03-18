ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri announced fans will be allowed to return to Faurot Field when games resume this fall.
Mizzou's team played a heavily modified SEC-only schedule in front of a reduced and socially-distanced crowds last year, including a win over then-defending champs LSU.
The Tigers will have seven home games this season starting with the season opener against Central Michigan on September 4. Faurot Field, which underwent a significant expansion when the school joined the SEC, holds more than 60,000 fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.