(KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri football team has become the latest team to see its schedule impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that this weekend's Mizzou Homecoming Game against Vanderbilt has been postponed for a later date. The game was set to take place in Columbia at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, and according to the conference, has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12.
Though the Tigers were forced to play without several players due to contact tracing and COVID protocols in last weekend's upset win over the defending national champion LSU Tigers at Faurot Field, it is Vanderbilt's own issues at present with COVID that has pushed the league to postpone the contest.
NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020
The rescheduling of the Mizzou/Vandy game is the first such instance in the SEC this season. Before the season began, the conference adjusted the league schedule to include only 10 games for each of its members, consisting only of SEC opponents.
Under first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers stand at a 1-2 record following an arduous early-season schedule in which they have faced highly-ranked Alabama, Tennessee and LSU.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.