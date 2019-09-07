ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The next time you head to a Mizzou home football game, you'll be able to order beer and wine inside Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers' home opener on Saturday was the first time fans lined up to buy alcohol while watching a game on Faurot Field.
Fans felt like it was a win-win.
"We all went to school here and instead of sneaking alcohol in to every game it's great to be able to legally enjoy a beer while you're at the game and the school is making money while we're doing it. It's great," said Mizzou fan Patrick Holman.
The Southeastern Conference made a policy change back in Spring giving programs the option to sell alcohol in their stadiums where it was previously prohibited.
"We get that there's rules that are changed by the SEC that allowed them to do this but we're really happy that we're coming around," Freddy Barnes said. "There's a couple schools around the country that allowed it a long time ago and we're glad Mizzou is catching up."
The University of Missouri is one of more than 50 schools allowing alcohol sales at games this fall.
"One of the great things about it, it really cuts down on the binge drinking before the game," Matt Smith said. "People are a lot safer and you're able to have a great time at Mizzou games."
