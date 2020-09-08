COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Students, faculty and staff will have to wear face coverings even when outside and alone on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus.
Face coverings already had to be worn indoors, but now those on campus will be required to wear them while outside even if they are alone. If these new rules are not followed, students could face suspension and faculty and staff could face disciplinary actions.
“Based on behaviors we’re seeing on campus and the guidance of public health experts, we are requiring face coverings at all times on campus, even if alone and outdoors or in the company of roommates and other members of the same household. This is a necessary requirement to mitigate further spread of COVID-19," MU Chancellor Mun Y. Choi.
Boone County reports the highest number of coronavirus cases among those 10-24 and 25.5% of all cases in the county are coming from community transmission. Boone County has nearly doubled its case count since students returned to campus on August 24.
On August 24, the county reported a total of 1,995 cases. The county is nearing 4,000 total cases as of September 8.
Boone County also enacted new public health orders that closes businesses that serve alcohol at 10 p.m.
New outdoor face covering requirements:
1. Wear face coverings while on campus, including when an individual is outside and alone. This policy means those who share a household (roommates, family members, etc.) will also wear face coverings when outdoors together on campus. This outdoor requirement will apply to the entire campus, including the MU Health Care areas.
2. Whenever a face covering is required, indoors and outdoors, it must always be kept over both the mouth and nose.
3. When individuals eat or drink together outdoors, they must remain at least 6 feet apart from others and put face coverings back on immediately after consumption is complete.
