(KMOV.com) -- The strong season for local college basketball programs continued Monday with the latest updated to the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
After hanging on for an intense 68-65 win against the previously 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday in Columbia, the Missouri Tigers replaced the team they knocked off at No. 10 in this week's voting. That's an eight-spot climb for Mizzou, who had been ranked No. 18 last week.
No. 1⃣0⃣#Mizzou cracks the Top 10 for the first time since Dec. 24, 2012.#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/BmJlvnSc7g— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 8, 2021
In addition to defeating Alabama--who had been undefeated in SEC play before the Tigers got to them--Missouri (13-3, 6-3) beat a struggling Kentucky team on Wednesday, 75-70. Mizzou hits the road for its next contest as they head to Mississippi to take on the Rebels Wednesday, Feb. 10.
As Missouri soars to its best ranking since the 2012-2013 season, its bitter rival from the Big XII, the Kansas Jayhawks, fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 2, 2009 after another loss this past week.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Illinois continued its torrid streak last week with wins over Big 10 foes Indiana and Wisconsin to improve to 13-5 (9-3). St. Louis University received just a couple votes in the poll this week, after splitting games against La Salle and St. Bonaventure last week in A-10 Conference play.
