(KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri is preparing for its first big wave of student athletes to return to return to campus later this week as the school begins to work its way back to some sense of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 8, athletes involved in football, as well as men's and women's basketball, will be able to report to the campus in Columbia, Mo. for voluntary workouts. When they do so, those athletes will all be tested for coronavirus, despite prior plans touted by the athletic department for its anticipated handling of testing matters.
Previously, Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk had said his department would test only athletes who exhibited coronavirus symptoms, or had returned to campus from areas that had been heavily impacted by the virus.
“We've had advice that the best prevention and the best way to handle this is doing all those preventative measures of testing temperature, keeping things sanitized, making sure that we're screening on a daily basis, wear masks if you can't keep the six-feet separation, making sure the people at risk take extra precautions, all those things to try to prevent," Sterk said on a radio show with Paul Finebaum last month. "And then if there are symptoms, then you test.
"So we're not, at this point in time, we're not going to be testing everyone as they come in. We could, if things change and the validity of the tests improve, we might do that. But our experts are saying it's better on the prevention side and then to test and trace from there.”
After the initial report date this week for football and basketball players, Mizzou will gradually add additional athletes from a variety of sanctioned sports to its campus in the coming weeks.
NEWS | #Mizzou Athletics to Provide Testing to All Student-Athletes Returning to Campus. Below are the return dates for our varsity sports. ⤵️#MIZ | #ShowMe 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6iRUJ8n163— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) June 4, 2020
As Sterk told KMOV's Brooke Grimsley earlier this week, Mizzou is planning for an on-time start to the university's football season this fall, and is working toward solutions that could allow for fans to be in attendance for the games.
Mizzou's first home football game is scheduled for September 5.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
