COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mizzou announced all in-person classes will be suspended Wednesday-Sunday, March 15, and that starting on March 16, all classes will be held remotely.
The announcement came a few hours after the university said several students and faculty members attended the same conference as someone who tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19. Mizzou said none of the students or faculty members have shown any symptoms.
The university is suspending all non-essential travel until April 12 and all non-essential university events are canceled until March 29.
The school plans to resume in-person classes on March 30.
