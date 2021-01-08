(KMOV.com) — The University of Missouri men's basketball team has been forced to pause all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing within the program, the team announced Friday.
Saturday's game vs. LSU has been postponed and Mizzou is pausing team activities after a positive test and subsequent contact tracing.Release 📰 -> https://t.co/nh86Pr2xil pic.twitter.com/xcIg06WDHz— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 8, 2021
Missouri is next scheduled to host Vanderbilt on Tuesday, but that game is also potentially in doubt given Friday's announcement.
"This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost," Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a press release. "In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so."
The news comes following Tuesday's trip to Starkville, Mississippi, where the No. 13 ranked Tigers fell to Mississippi State 78-63 after squandering a halftime lead. Missouri stands at 7-2 (1-2) on the season.
Meanwhile, the Saint Louis University men's basketball team continues its quarantine amid COVID concerns within its program. The A-10 Conference announced Friday that next week's scheduled game against Davidson would be postponed, marking the fifth game SLU will have had postponed during its pause to team activities.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.