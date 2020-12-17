(KMOV.com) -- Mizzou basketball hasn't been in inaction since last Saturday's exciting Braggin' Rights Game win over Illinois, and now the Tigers will have to wait even longer than expected to return to the floor.
Missouri's game against Prairie View A&M scheduled for Friday at Mizzou Arena has been canceled as a result of COVID issues for the Prairie View team, according to a release from the Mizzou program.
NEWS | Friday's game against Prairie View A&M has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers' program.No. 16 #Mizzou is back in action Tuesday night at home vs. Bradley. pic.twitter.com/hPSs40B19c— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 17, 2020
Mizzou is 5-0 on the season and is currently ranked No. 16 in the nation. The Tigers have one more non-conference game remaining on the schedule, Tuesday against Bradley, before opening up the SEC slate on December 30.
