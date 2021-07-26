COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk is stepping down, the school announced Monday.
Sterk has been the athletic director since August 2016, when he replaced Mack Rhoades. During his tenure, he hired current men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and football coach Eli Drinkwitz.
“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in statement. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics."
BREAKING: Mizzou announces that Atheltic Director Jim Sterk will step down. Mizzou is saying that it was a mutual decision. @KMOV #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/IOrCa6steC— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) July 26, 2021
Sterk will stay on until his successor is named.
