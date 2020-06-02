(KMOV.com) -- Slowly but surely, Mizzou is adjusting to their new normal. Next Monday, June 8th, they're taking their first step forward, allowing some student-athletes to return to campus for voluntary in-person workouts.
"We have football, men's and women's basketball coming back first. Then in the middle of the month cross country, soccer and volleyball," said Sterk. "We're doing that so that student-athletes can receive physicals, screening and testing."
To maintain the health and safety of those student-athletes, they will stagger workouts and no one will be allowed into the buildings without a temperature check.
"We're taking advice from the CDC and MU Healthcare," said Sterk. "Probably being tested a heck of a lot more than they ever would be at home. So I think we can create a safe environment."
When it comes to fall sports, Sterk and Mizzou are planning on starting on time and they're working on a plan for getting fans in the stands
"We will continue to gather information and take advice from the medical professionals," said Sterk. "We'll also be able to see how a few of the professional sports that are starting and see how that works and learn from them."
In the coming weeks, Sterk reveals that the SEC and their colleges will discuss various ways to make games safe for fans to attend.
"We're looking at options for capacity, deciding attendees, ticketing plans, band and cheer," said Sterk. "We want to make sure the fans feel safe coming into our environment."
Season tickets are currently available online for Mizzou football and other sports at https://mutigers.com/sports/2017/6/1/index.aspx.
