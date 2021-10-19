(KMOV.com) - The FDA could soon greenlight the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots as soon as Wednesday.

While mixing and matching still has not been authorized or issued as a guidance by the FDA, CDC or the state health department, people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be the most likely to benefit from choosing a different vaccine for their booster dose. This is according to a UK study where people where given different booster doses.

"If people who got Johnson and Johnson as their primary shot, got a second Johnson and Johnson shot, they experienced a 4-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies or IGG antibodies. These are kind of a crude measure of how the immune system responds to the vaccine. However, if they got Moderna, they had between 76- and 56-fold increase in their tighters, and if they got Pfizer, they had between 30- and 35-fold increase,” said Dr. Jo-Ann Jose, Infectious Disease Specialist with SLU Care.

If you've already received the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine, that same study suggests you are less likely to benefit from mixing and matching with other vaccines. Right now, recipients of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine still have not been issued any guidance on whether they can get a booster, but Dr. Jose says further guidance from the FDA could come in the next week.

Right now, pharmacies are only issuing Pfizer or Moderna booster shots to people who qualify under the current state and federal health guidelines.

"For us, we need to have authorization by a physician, and generally we do that by protocol. We follow that state protocol, and once they have that document updated, then we can start administering the vaccine however they authorize it,” said pharmacist Tyler Taylor with St. Louis Hills Pharmacy.

He says this is why it could take a little longer for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines to become an option for his customers.

News 4 reached out to St. Louis County and St. Charles County public health departments, both of which are waiting for guidance from the state or federal government on whether providers can mix and match booster doses. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it will usually take them 24 hours to implement recommendations set at the federal level:

If ACIP / CDC provides recommendations for this type of use, we will plan to follow their lead in Missouri. The FDA has to make this authorization before a review is completed by the ACIP.

While people wait for the chance to mix and match doses, Dr. Jose suggests consulting with your health provider to see if that’s the best option for you, especially if you have gotten the J&J vaccine.

"When someone has had a Johnson and Johnson vaccine and they're trying to kind of decide what to do about this whole booster situation, they meet with me and we have a detailed discussion about what the evidence is, what we might kind of think about for them,” said Dr. Jose. “How high-risk they are? How old are they? Do they have medical conditions, do they have other stuff going on that we need to think about, and how easily can they access a booster of Johnson and Johnson versus Pfizer or Moderna.”

However, pharmacies are also preparing for potential challenges ahead and confusion when it comes to administering different doses.

"Oh yeah, it's going to get way more confusing, way harder for everybody,” said Taylor.

Taylor says one challenge for pharmacies will be figuring out how much of each dose to give depending on how people are mixing and matching previous vaccines.

“It gets crazy for us dealing with the insurance side of it. And then just trying to translate and give that information to patients is a lot,” said Taylor.

The City of St. Louis sent the following statement in regards to their plans if mixing and matching is allowed:

The City of St. Louis Department of Health continues to follow guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for COVID-19 boosters. As a jurisdictional agency in Missouri, the Department of Health must adhere to the DHSS vaccine distribution orders. At this time, DHSS has not released guidance for the allowance of receiving a different vaccine product from the initial COVID-19 vaccination series. Once additional guidance is released by DHSS, we will adjust our protocol accordingly.

A spokesperson with BJC says they will be ready to offer the option for different booster shots through their public vaccination site clinics.

We will be able to move forward once the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices has made a formal recommendation and it has been approved by the CDC director.

Mercy Health also issued a similar statement:

If the FDA decides to mix and match COVID vaccines and it’s subsequently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Mercy will be ready to serve patients who qualify for booster doses regardless of which vaccine they received initially (based on available inventory). Mercy mostly gives Pfizer COVID vaccines and can use the state vaccine registries to verify which vaccine and when someone received it.

One thing Taylor recommends you do before you get any COVID-19 booster shot is to make sure you verify what you are getting beforehand. Since it is also flu shot season and pharmacies can get busy, it is important to be aware what you're receiving.