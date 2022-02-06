Mixed emotions for Metro East parents as schools announce plans after Illinois mask ruling

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Late Friday afternoon, an Illinois circuit court judge approved a temporary restraining order (TRO) against 146 school districts across the state. The TRO temporarily changes the way schools enforce mask mandates, COVID-19 testing and quarantines.

Over the last few days, it's been a mix of reactions from parents, teachers and even school district administrators. Some schools made masks optional for all, while others just for children of plaintiffs in a lawsuit against school mask mandates.

"It's months of hard work came to a close. Megan and I started this," Ryan Cunningham said.

Ryan Cunningham and his wife Megan are the founders of 'Speak for Students'. It's a group of Metro East parents and teachers who have been advocating for mask optional learning for months now.

"As a teacher and a parent, I need to protect my children and masking has hurt our children. I see that in the classroom, and I see that everyday on my kids' faces," Megan Cunningham said.

Megan Cunningham is both a parent and teacher in an Illinois school district. She and Ryan Cunningham have rallied thousands of parents and teachers across the state of Illinois to join in litigation against masking and vaccine mandates in schools. After months of rallies, school board meetings and litigation, a TRO was approved against nearly 150 school districts in Illinois.

"Our kids are getting what we've been advocating for from the start," Ryan Cunningham said.

Other parents in the Metro East said they're not thrilled to see this.

"I was saddened and disappointed, but I wasn't surprised. As a parent of a child who has a medical condition, where COVID could affect her more seriously, it's also scary to me to think all the kids in all the classes will have masks coming off," Johanna Hartlein said.

Hartlein has a student in the Triad School District. It's one of the many districts in the Metro East that's announced it's going mask optional Monday.

"I feel a bit like if she's the only one with a mask on, she may be singled out. I don't think the kids will bully her, but I think in her mind point out this kid is different than me," Hartlein explained.

In our region, Triad Community Unit School District #2, Highland Community Unit School District #5, and Waterloo Community Unit School District #5 are mask optional Monday. However, it's not black and white for every district.

For Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 and Collinsville Community Unit School District #10, things are different. Both districts' superintendents sent letters to families Sunday explaining only those students whose parents were involved in the lawsuit, can go without masks. Everyone else, not involved in the litigation, is still required to wear a mask, according to both districts.

"It's a judge's ruling regardless and to separate it like that is insane to me. I think what the superintendent is doing again is threatening kids that if you show up and don't wear a mask you're going to be in trouble and have to sit in the media center," Andrea Painter said.

Painter has two students in the Edwardsville district. She said despite not being involved in the lawsuit, she's decided to send her children to school without masks on Monday.

"I'm frustrated as a parent, I'm frustrated as a mom, and it gets to the point where you have to tell them to stand up for themselves, even when it comes to grown-ups," Painter said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has already appealed this TRO ruling. That means this ruling could be reversed or have a different outcome at any point in time.