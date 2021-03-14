ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's seven-day average of new cases has gone up for eight days in a row for the first time since late January.
The state's seven-day average on Sunday reached 410, up from 345 the previous Sunday. This is the first time the seven-day average goes up since January 29.
In total, Missouri added 2,870 cases in the last week, 259 cases more than what the state reporter the week before at 2,611. This is nearly a 10% increase and the first time the state's weekly total increases since the beginning of January.
The state's seven-day positivity rate was at 4.3% on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.