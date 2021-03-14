Coronavirus in Missouri graphic generic
AP

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's seven-day average of new cases has gone up for eight days in a row for the first time since late January.

The state's seven-day average on Sunday reached 410, up from 345 the previous Sunday. This is the first time the seven-day average goes up since January 29. 

In total, Missouri added 2,870 cases in the last week, 259 cases more than what the state reporter the week before at 2,611. This is nearly a 10% increase and the first time the state's weekly total increases since the beginning of January.

The state's seven-day positivity rate was at 4.3% on Sunday. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.