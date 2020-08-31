Coronavirus in Missouri graphic generic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After seeing a decrease in reported COVID-19 deaths in June and July, Missouri saw 304 deaths in August, an increase of 83% from July. 

In total, more than 1,500 people have died in the state since the beginning of the outbreak. The state reported 399 COVID-19-related deaths in May, 173 deaths in all of June and 166 deaths in all of July. 

Case/death rate in Missouri

Deaths went down in June and July as infections rose substantially among younger people. This wasn't the case at the beginning of the outbreak, when infections swept through long-term care facilities. 

According to Missouri's health department, no one under the age of 20 died in the state* and a total of seven people in their 20s died from the virus. This is compared to 763 deaths among people aged 80 and older. 

People above 60 account for 90% of total deaths in the state. 

Missouri doesn't provide specific data on outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state but there's outbreaks at nursing homes across 87 counties. The state has a total of 114 counties. 

Missouri's reported COVID-19 deaths by age as of August 31

Age Deaths
0-19 0
20-29 7
30-39 10
40-49 29
50-59 99
60-69 231
70-79 391
80+ 763

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the most COVID-19 infections ever in August, adding 34,588 cases, an increase of 20% from cases reported in July. It's an increase of 519% from reported cases in May. 

Missouri's case/death rate increased to 0.87% in August from July's 0.57% rate. May's case/death rate was 7.14%

Missouri's reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 5,585 399 7.1%
June 8,404 173 2.1%
July 28,772 166 0.6%
August 34,588 304 0.8%

Case/death rate in Illinois

Unlike Missouri, monthly total deaths continue to drop in Illinois. The state reported 531 deaths in August, a decrease of 7.5% from July's reported deaths. 

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health added 56,195 cases in August, an increase of 57% from reported cases in July. 

Illinois' case/death rate for August decreased to 0.94% from July's 1.6% rate. May's case/death rate was 4.5%

Illinois' reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 67,302 3,034 4.5%
June 22,930 1,532 6.7%
July 35,742 574 1.6%
August 56,195 531 0.9%

SARS-CoV-2 caused enough health complications to kill more than 9,500 people in Missouri and Illinois since the beginning of the outbreak.

Case/death rate in local counties

St. Louis and St. Charles counties saw a decrease in reported deaths in August compared to July while St. Louis City and Jefferson, Madison and St. Clair counties saw an increase.

The five counties and the city reported 14,695 cases and 162 deaths in August, an increase of 0.7% from July's cases and 13.2% from July's deaths. 

The case/death rate in the six jurisdictions was 10.6% in May and decreased to 1.1% in August. 

St. Louis County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 1,792 202 11.3%
June 1,601 128 8%
July 6,298 82 1.3%
August 6,551 80 1.2%

St. Louis City reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 823 71 8.6%
June 651 25 3.8%
July 2,051 13 0.6%
August 1,720 19 1.1%

St. Charles County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 195 29 17.9%
June 269 18 6.7%
July 2,564 24 0.9%
August 2,462 13 0.5%

Jefferson County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June and July (copy)

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 73 11 15.1%
June 190 3 1.6%
July 870 4 0.5%
August 1,197 20 1.6%

St. Clair County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 748 59 7.9%
June 856 43 5%
July 1,626 16 1%
August 2,058 25 1.2%

Madison County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August

Month Cases Deaths Case/death rate
May 249 39 15.7%
June 356 9 2.6%
July 1,170 4 0.3%
August 1,904 25 1.3%

The state reported one death in the 0-19 age group a few months ago but officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Secretive later said the death was determined to not be related to COVID-19. 

