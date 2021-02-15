ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials have canceled the mass vaccination events scheduled for February 16- 19 due to the severe weather.

The state says they are making every effort to reschedule these events, but individuals who were registered are encouraged to reach out to other vaccinators in their region in the interim.

Missourians scheduled to receive a vaccine this week through other providers should check with their vaccinator for any potential schedule changes. Cancellation of this week's mass vaccination events will not change weekly regional vaccine allocations, the state says.

“Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold. These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments,” Governor Parson said. “We want to protect the safety of everyone involved in the mass vaccination events, from the patients being vaccinated to the volunteers who generously support these events.”

This week, the mass vaccination program was also scheduled to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. These events are being postponed, but doses will be retained in the region.

Community hospitals may administer the vaccine in compliance with Missouri’s current activated tiers to eligible local health care workers, first responders, and high-risk residents.