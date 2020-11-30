ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri released their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on November 23, outlining the order of who will receive the vaccines when they become available.
The Centers for Disease Control released guidelines for prioritization, recommending that Phase 1A be "paid and unpaid people serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and cannot work from home" and Phase 1B as “people who play a key role in keeping the essential functions of society running and cannot socially distance in the workplace.”
The second group includes first responders, food packaging and distribution employees, and teachers. It also includes people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms, including people 65 years of age or older.
Missouri has identified roughly 3.3 million people who fit the criteria for those two tiers, including 425,000 healthcare workers and more than 2 million adults who are either over 65 or have high-risk conditions.
Additionally, Missouri included select state emergency management and emergency public workers in Tier 1B, along with people who work at drinking water facilities, energy company employees, and those that work at critical manufacturing plants.
While the timeline for rollout has not been established, the state has identified three approaches for how to distribute the vaccine and is modeling their capacity limits off them:
According to the state plan, Tier 1A vaccinations are expected to require multiple months of supply, and tiered delivery statewide is expected to continue for up to six months.
For more information about the state's plan for the vaccine and more information on the vaccine in general, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.