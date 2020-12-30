(CBS Newspath) -- A new police academy in Missouri is making history. It's the first ever on the campus of a historically Black college.
Lincoln University police Chief Gary Hill is busy preparing to open the police academy on campus in January.
“It puts an academy right where we have a large amount of minorities living, so it gives them easy access to it,” he says.
The Jefferson City, Missouri campus is just two hours away from Ferguson where the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown led to protests and demands for change around the country.
Hill says Lincoln’s academy will focus on both recruiting and training.
“I think it's very important to understand that when we try to figure out why do we have so much tension between the minority communities and law enforcement, is to understand the history of law enforcement and history of the laws that law enforcement used to enforce, and that's the Jim Crow laws.”
Data USA estimates less that 13% of officers nationwide identify as Black. Lynda Williams from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives says there’s a problem with recruitment and that needs to change.
“Particularly in certain Black and Brown communities because when law enforcement are present, it’s in an adversarial manner, that you always see them in response to something or as an occupying force instead of being guardians of that community,” she says.
Lincoln senior James Phillips says the academy has created buzz around campus.
“Bringing that to an HBCU, a Black University, just, it really brings a lot of joy to a lot of people. I know for me it does as well,” he says.
Chief Hill believes he’s fixing the problem and hopes more Black colleges follow his lead. The academy is accepting applications now for the in-person academy.
