MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Starting Friday, drivers will be paying an additional 2.5 cents per gallon of gas.
The gas tax will rise 2.5 cents each year for the next five years. It’s expected to generate about $500 million needed for state infrastructure upgrades.
In July, Governor Mike Parson signed the increase into law. The last time the gas tax increased was in 1992.
The State of Missouri currently has one of the lowest gas tax rates in the country at 17 cents per gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.