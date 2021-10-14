ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's gas prices are at their highest since 2014.
According to AAA, the average price in the Show Me State is at $2.97 per gallon. Of the major metropolitan areas, St. Louis, Columbia and Jefferson City are al playing the most at $2.99 per gallon.
Even with Missouri's newly imposed gas tax, drivers continue to pay for some of the cheapest gas in the nation - as Missouri has the 5th lowest prices in the US.
