SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Dunnica Sobering Support Center will offer police officers and healthcare workers alternatives to handling cases of intoxicated individuals.
During an ordinary shift, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said a majority of a patrol officer's time is spent responding to incidents involving intoxicated people or those with mental health issues. The opening of the center will now serve as a diversionary effort for those in need.
"Officers will now have a place to refer these particular clients, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 365 days a year, which will save us countless man hours which in turn will allow us to grapple with our violent crime challenges," said Hayden.
The center allows people to sober up and if interested, take advantage of detox programming or other resources. When a person leaves the center, it will provide transportation to ensure the person is able to return home. It has a maximum capacity of 12 beds and will serve adults who have been referred by law enforcement and city police officers, along with anyone transferred from an emergency room department.
"The goal is catching people on the front end that has a mental illness or drug or alcohol abuse," said Governor Mike Parson, who attended Tuesday's ribbon cutting. "If you can catch it and stop it, they don't end up in prison. It's the most expensive place in the world to take care of people."
The project is comprised of state and local dollars, along with some private funding. Those who are referred to the center will be medically monitored and triaged as needed. Social programming, like the Sobering Support Center, help to combat the city's larger crime problem by providing resources to a vulnerable population along with freeing up police officers to deal with more pressing crimes, according to both Mayor Tishaura Jones and Governor Parson.
"This is a high crime-rate area," said Parson. "I mean the homicide rate...we have to figure out how to get it done. I think it's a multiple approach, there's not one thing that fixes it all. I don't think you can fund all the money in social services and see change, nor do I think you can put it all in law enforcement and see change. It's a combination of both," Parson said.
The center hopes to help 4,000 people every year. At this time, walk-ins are not being accepted.
