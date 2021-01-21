POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Set up is underway for the first mass vaccine site in Missouri.
Poplar Bluff in southeast Missouri, will be one of nine across the state distributing doses for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2.
[READ: National Guard will aid in setting up mass vaccination sites across Missouri]
The Missouri National Guard spent most of Thursday prepping and going through trial runs before the site opens Friday in the parking lot of Hydro Adventures.
The goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible from the comfort of their cars.
“I think this is a great idea for our community,” said Poplar Bluff resident Leann Hendrix. “Anything we can do to help kill that virus is a good thing.”
Cars will start forming a line toward the end of the parking lot. Those in line will first fill out a registration form if they didn’t pre-register online. They’ll wait until their car is called, then drive up, roll their window down and receive the shot. Next, they’ll pull around to the end of the lot and be required to sit in the parking lot for about 15 minutes so they can be monitored, a standard practice for anyone receiving the vaccine.
There will be nine such sites to pop up across Missouri, each with the capacity to administer about 2,500 doses per day. The closest site to the St. Louis area, according to Gov. Parson’s office, will be somewhere near Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C location in Weldon Spring in St. Charles County.
The team dispatched to St. Louis will work with local clergy to first vaccinate those most at-risk.
Parson’s office expects all nine sites across the state will be functional by the end of the month. Information on where those other sites will be is still forthcoming from the state.
