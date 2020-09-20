ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new record on Sunday as the state reported a total of 1,064* coronavirus patients at hospitals across the state.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported six days so far in September with more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The department only recorded two days in August with more than 1,000 patients.
The average daily number of hospitalized patients in August was 911 and has been 974 so far in September.
Missouri reported 114,396 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak and more than 1,800 people have died from complications. The St. Louis region accounts for 41% of the state's cases and 67% of total deaths.
A total of 260 COVID-19 patients were at St. Louis-area hospitals on Sunday. A total of 5,927 patients have been discharged from area hospitals so far.
*The state's data on hospitalizations is behind by 72 hours. So the 1,064 total is for Sept. 17.
