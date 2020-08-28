ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Missouri reached a new record on Friday.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there were 1,007 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state as of August 25. The data provided by the state is behind by 72 hours.
[RELAED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois by county]
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the St. Louis area saw an alarming 39% spike in hospital admissions earlier this week.
"And while we say it's more the overall trends and not just one day's worth of data...our data for today, just to be blunt, is fairly alarming," Garza said on Wednesday.
Missouri's 7-day positivity rate reached 12.3% on Friday, well above the national average of 5.9%. Illinois' 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.
