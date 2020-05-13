JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri’s 13 casinos are set to resume operation at the end of the month, according to a decision made by the Missouri Gaming Commission Wednesday.
Having been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state’s gambling facilities were originally set to open May 15.
However the date was pushed back to account for local regulations that may differ from the state's reopening plans.
