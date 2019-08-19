ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The reviewing process now begins for those trying to open a medical marijuana facility in Missouri.
The window to register closed at 4:30 p.m. Monday
The state reports more than 2,100 applications were submitted. Almost 800 people applied in the last 24 hours before the deadline.
These applicants are trying to open anything from a dispensary to a growing facility. Applications will be approved or denied within 150 days.
People trying to obtain a license to use are already being reviewed. More than 6,500 have been already approved.
