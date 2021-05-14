ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of Missourians rallied Friday in protest of the lack of funding for Medicaid expansion.

People gathered outside the state office building on Chouteau in Midtown. A broad coalition of health care providers, advocate, faith leaders and uninsured Missourians joined the rally. They are upset the legislature and governor Mike Parson failed to act after voters approved the expansion.

The expansion would have brought Medicaid to more than 275,000 Missourians. Similar rallies were held across the state Friday.