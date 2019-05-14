ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the most controversial topics could take center stage in Jefferson City with just three days left in the legislative session.
Some Missouri lawmakers are looking to join other states in banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is about six to eight weeks into a pregnancy.
In the bill, there are no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exception would be for a medical emergency.
The Planned Parenthood in the Central West End is one of the last abortion clinics in the state. It doesn’t look very unique from the outside, but many differences could be made on the inside if lawmakers approve anti-abortion legislation.
“To be clear, it is essentially a complete ban on abortion in Missouri,” Pam Fichter, Eastern Chairman of Missouri Right to Life, said. “The bill is going to protect children from being aborted when they have a heartbeat.”
A small fence on Forest Park Avenue separates those with starkly different opinions.
“One of the stories that I will frequently tell that’s most interesting to folks is abortions that I’ve done for protestors who then return to the protesting line,” said Gynecologist and Abortion Provider Dr. Colleen McNicholas.
“We can always come up with anecdotal stories of people who feel it was a good choice for them, but it was never a good choice for their unborn child," Pam Fichter, Eastern Chairman of Missouri Right to Life, said.
The proposal could hit the Senate floor this week but the recent filibuster could affect what lawmakers can get to by Friday evening.
News 4 will keep you aware of any updates that are made.
