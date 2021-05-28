ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri residents can now get a free at-home COVID-19 test.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Missourians can order the free testing kit through this link and it'll be delivered within two days. Officials said the kit is good for six months and comes with instructions.
Once you are done with the nasal swap, you'll need to send the testing kit to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Shipping is also free. You'll then get the test result via email within two days.
This test will only show if a person was infected with coronavirus at the time of the test.
