MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri medical marijuana program registry will open on July 4.
Missourians can apply early for their Missouri medical marijuana cards beginning Friday, June 28.
A medical marijuana certification letter is required from a licensed physician in good standing with the state.
Once a patient has obtained this certification letter, they can apply to the state’s medical marijuana program by visiting the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website.
The state can either accept or reject the application, or ask for further questions or details.
After approval, the patient will receive a state-issued medical marijuana card.
This card grants a patient access to buy, grow, transport, possess and use medical cannabis throughout Missouri.
Missouri residents must have documented evidence of one of 21 qualifying conditions: Alzheimer's disease (or agitation related to), any terminal illness, autism, cancer, Crohn's disease, chronic pain or neuropathy, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS or cachexia or wasting syndrome, Huntington's disease, IBS, intractable migraines, Lou Gehrig's disease, multiple sclerosis, opioid substitution, Parkinson's disease, PTSD or other “debilitating psychiatric disorders,” Tourette syndrome, sickle cell anemia, and seizures.
If you do not have one of the 21 qualifying conditions, however, the State of Missouri added patients can bring their medical records to a medical marijuana doctor and this physician can determine if cannabis would help their ailments during the evaluation.
