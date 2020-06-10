FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The co-owners of a Franklin County newspaper have resigned over an editorial cartoon that appeared in Wednesday’s edition.
Susan Miller Warden and Jeanne Miller Wood, co-owners of ‘The Missourian’, posted a message on the paper’s website early Wednesday after images started circulating showing the day’s editorial cartoon, which depicted what appeared to be a black man wearing a mask and hoodie taking a purse from a white woman who is exclaiming “Help!! Somebody call 911!” while the depicted thief says “Good luck with that lady…we defunded the police.”
Wednesday morning, posts were seen across social media calling for people to boycott the paper and contact their advertisers.
The cartoonist, Tom Stiglich, told News 4, via Facebook, "First and foremost, may George Floyd rest in peace. he did not deserve to die like that. I do not condone racism or police brutality of any kind. I feel it's such a hostile environment we're living in right now, one that needs more law and order, not less. The rioting and looting was extremely disheartening. That cartoon was based solely on violent crime numbers here in the US. To ignore that would be doing a disservice to the reader.”
Shortly after images of the cartoon were posted, Warden and Wood issued an apology, stating they were “DISGUSTED” by the cartoon and that it “does not represent the views of ‘The Missourian’ staff.” They went on to state the image was selected by Editor/Publisher Bill Miller Sr. They then concluded their message with “BLACK LIVES MATTER”.
A couple hours later, their original statement was replaced with the following:
We want to address the editorial cartoon that ran in the Wednesday, June 10th issue of the Washington Missourian. As co-owners we believe it was racist and in no circumstance should have been published. We apologize to our readers and our staff for the obvious pain and offense it caused. For the record, we abhor the sentiment and denounce ANY form of racism. Our core belief is that racism and inequity of any kind have no place in our society much less the editorial page of a newspaper.
It’s important for us to convey in full transparency how a cartoon like this could appear in the paper. The editorial process has been that Bill Miller, Sr., our father and publisher, made the decision to publish this syndicated cartoon without our knowledge. We saw the cartoon at the same time as our readers and were just as outraged and horrified as our staff and community. Had we known we would have vehemently fought against publishing it. We believe this is the reason we were kept in the dark about its publication.
Even more painful for us is the fact that this hits close to home because this is our father. Many families have been having these painful discussions in the privacy of their homes. We unfortunately have to have this debate in a more public way.
Because we do not have the editorial control to assure our readers that this won’t happen again, we have resigned in protest. We cannot continue to work for an editor who fails to see the pain this causes and we believe this issue is too important not to take a stand.
Black lives matter.
Susan Miller Warden
Jeanne Miller Wood
