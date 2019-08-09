ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Leadwood, Missouri woman was killed late Friday morning after crossing in front of the truck that dropped her off, officials said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Regina Snyder, 30, was in a 2005 Peterbilt 378 truck and was dropped off near highway 67, south of highway 32 in Farmington around 11:40 a.m. Friday.
As the truck started to travel, Snyder traveled into its path and was struck by it.
Snyder was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
