Missouri woman dies in rollover crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 58-year-old woman killed in a crash in St. Francois County Sunday was identified.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ruth Shepard, 58, of French Village, Mo., was driving a Polaris RZR on Office Road near Bookholtz Road just past midnight when she went off the road. Her vehicle then hit a tree and road warning sign before it overturned.
Shepard was ejected from the RZR. She died from her injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.