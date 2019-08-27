EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted in the killing of a 68-year-old southern Illinois man who was slain during a robbery.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons says a jury deliberated about two hours Monday before returning guilty verdicts for first-degree murder and armed robbery against 48-year-old Eva D. Heisch of Farmington, Missouri.
Testimony at the trial indicated that police responding to a wellness check request found Daniel Taylor dead in his Collinsville home in December 2015. Taylor had a neck laceration and multiple stab wounds and had been dead about 48 hours. Evidence showed Heisch and Taylor were acquainted.
Heisch faces a sentence of up to 60 years for murder and 30 years for armed robbery. Her co-defendant, 37-year-old Jessie James Werley, is serving a 40-year sentence for murder.
