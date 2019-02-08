IBERIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged in the poisoning death of her husband whose body was found after an arson fire at the couple's home.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Miller County authorities announced Friday that 40-year-old Amy Murray, of Iberia, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband, Joshua Murray. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. Bond is set at $750,000.
His body was found after the fire on Dec. 11. The State Fire Marshall's Office and the Miller County Sheriff's Department determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire in the master bedroom. An autopsy determined that he died of poisoning before the blaze.
